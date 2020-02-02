Chinese Stocks Tanked. Why U.S. Stocks Are Rising.

The Super Bowl is over, which means we can turn our attention to the stock market. Chinese stocks, which were closed last week for the Lunar New Year, are falling, but U.S. stock futures are not.

The Super Bowl is over, which means we can turn our attention to the stock market. Chinese stocks, which were closed last week for the Lunar New Year, are falling, but U.S. stock futures are not.

There’s a good reason for that. Because China’s stock markets were closed last week, they’re now playing catch-up, doing in one day what would have taken a week of gyrations to accomplish. So yes, the Shanghai Composite tumbled 7.7% to 2746.61, but that’s a week’s worth of losses. Losses in Chinese stocks are also not as bad as they could have been thanks to an injection of $173 billion from the People’s Bank of China.

U.S. stocks most definitely traded last week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, its largest decline since August. The benchmark ended the week with a 600-plus point drop, as investors finally took the coronavirus seriously.

Yet, with a weekend to digest the spread of the virus, plus the steps China is taking to boost its economy, investors seem to be once again looking past it. Dow futures have gained 176 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.7%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have climbed 0.8%.

But a Monday rally isn’t the same as an all-clear. In fact, it might just be the lure to attract investors before the next decline. “It seems many investors just want to ‘buy the dip,’” writes Oanda’s Edward Moya. “If we continue to see the virus have over 20% daily increases in both the death toll and number of cases, this will just become another dead-cat-bounce.”

Enter at your own risk?

