Chinese stocks rise as investors await policy signals

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by property and banking shares, amid investor optimism ahead of a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.2%, bouncing from a near five-year low touched on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 1.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 1.5%.

** Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day, which will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

** Meanwhile, China's leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials are expected to chart the course for the world's second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

** Investors are closely watching for clues on policy and reform agenda in 2024 as recent data showedthat economic recovery is still sluggish.

** In mainland markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 jumped 4.2% as investors await fresh policy support, while banks .CSI000134 added nearly 1.1%.

** Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings 600048.SS jumped 7.6% after the property developer said it plans to buy back shares worth 1 billion-2 billion yuan ($139.33 million-$278.65 million) within three months.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city .HSMPI jumped 5%.

($1 = 7.1774 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

