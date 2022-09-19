Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese shares were mixed on Monday as the central bank injected liquidity and cut its 14-day reverse repo rate, while U.S. President Joe Biden's latest comments on Taiwan spooked investors.

Hong Kong stocks declined, with the tech sector falling the most, following a big sell-off in U.S. markets on Friday as investors weighed the risk of another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.14%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was down 0.16%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.96% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 1.35%.

** Other Asian markets were subdued on Monday as investors braced for a busy week with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a 100-basis-point hike in the United States. [.nL4N30Q01E]

** Joe Biden said on Sunday in CBS News's 60 Minutes that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. [.nL1N30Q005]

** China's central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.

** China's August economic data overall is slightly better than expected, although the real estate market is weak, CICC said in a note, adding that the valuation of A-shares is relatively low and the market liquidity is abundant, so the medium-term outlook should not be too pessimistic.

** The country's tourism stocks .CSI930633, up 2%, and Food & Beverage stocks .CSI000815, up 1.4%, led gains ahead of a 7-day national holiday starting from Oct. 1.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tech index .HSTECH dipped 2.04%.

** Alibaba Group 9988.HK tumbled 3.4% and Meituan 3690.HK declined 1.1%.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

