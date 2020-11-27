Chinese Stocks Beckon. Here's How to Answer the Call With the Right ETF.

China and its financial markets are among this 2020's more remarkable stories. The year started off poorly for the world's second-largest economy as it rapidly became known as the birthplace of the coronavirus pandemic, a status that punished its market along with those in other developing economies.

However, a redemption story was quickly authored. With November drawing to a close, the China-heavy MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up 11.10 percent year-to-date while the MSCI China Index is up an impressive 28 percent.

There's momentum here. Emerging markets equities, namely Chinese fare, are viewed as prime beneficiaries of Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States. A recent survey by Bank of America indicates half of fund managers are calling emerging markets their preferred destinations for 2021.

All of that is encouraging, but it's not an invitation for investors run blindly into basic China exchange traded funds. Scrutiny is warranted and likely to be rewarded. Take the case of the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE).

Why CXSE Matters

In a bygone era, investors' options for accessing China and the broader emerging markets spectrum via ETFs often meant taking on significant exposure to companies heavily or majority owned by the respective governments. Initially, that was fine because, well, there just weren't many other ways of accessing developing economies.

Fine or not, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) present risks to investors, not the least of which is the notion that governments' interests aren't always aligned with those of investors. Second, emerging markets state-controlled companies usually hail from either commodities-intensive or slow-growth sectors or both. Think banks, energy and materials.

There was a time when significant allocations to those sectors was reflective of the China opportunity set, but that time has passed and CXSE confirms as much. Confirming that eschewing SOEs while emphasizing growth avenues is a winning strategy with Chinese stocks, the WisdomTree ETF is higher by almost 52 percent year-to-date.

Home to $572.24 million in assets under management, CXSE follows the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Index (CHXSOE). Within that benchmark, SOEs “are defined as government ownership of more than 20% of outstanding shares of companies,” according to WisdomTree.

As just on example, CXSE allocates just 9.27 percent of its weight to financial stocks, which is relevant at a time of rising sour loans on the books of Chinese banks. By comparison, the MSCI China Index has a 13.53 percent weight to that sector.



“A good example of SOEs not seeking to maximize shareholder value can be seen in China’s four largest banks: Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China,” notes WisdomTree research. “It is well known that these banks service national obligations and are charged with distributing loans to keep employment and GDP growing within the government’s objectives.”

These days, there's 1 trillion yuan worth of non-performing loans, more than triple the amount seen seven years ago, floating around at Chinese banks.

Sourcing Growth

CXSE's more than 46 percent combined to the consumer discretionary and communication services sectors is mostly inline with that of the MSCI China Index, but the WisdomTree ETF is overweight healthcare and technology stocks relative to that index while under-weighting energy and financial stocks.

Adding to the CXSE case for 2021 is that a recent rebalancing of the fund's rosters increases its quality and growth exposure.

“In terms of fundamental exposures, this recent reconstitution helped reduce CHXSOE’s valuation metrics while increasing its profitability and implied growth rate numbers too,” says WisdomTree. “Relative to MSCI China, CHXSOE shows lower leverage and significantly higher profitability and implied growth rate.”

