Chinese Stocks Are Tanking. U.S. Stocks Are Not. Here's Why.

The Super Bowl is over, which means we can turn our attention to the stock market. Chinese stocks, which were closed last week for the Lunar New Year, are falling, but U.S. stock futures are not.

There’s a good reason for that. Because China’s stock markets were closed last week, they’re now playing catchup, doing in one day what would have taken a week of gyrations to accomplish. So yes, the Shanghai Composite has tumbled 8.2%, but that’s a week’s worth of losses. Losses in Chinese stocks are also not as bad as they could have been thanks to an injection of $173 billion from the People’s Bank of China.

U.S. stocks most definitely traded last week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, its largest decline since August. The benchmark ended the week with a 600-plus point drop, as investors finally took the coronavirus seriously.

Yet, with a weekend to digest the spread of the virus, investors seem to be once again looking past it. Dow futures have gained 167 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.6%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have climbed 0.8%.

We’ll see if investors feel as optimistic come morning.

