Chinese Stocks Are Soaring. Here's Why.

U.S. stocks showed signs of a potential bounce on Tuesday morning, albeit a modest one. Stock index futures were up as much as a third of a percent shortly before the regular trading session began on Wall Street.

One factor that has weighed on investor sentiment recently has been the ongoing battle that the Chinese government has waged against the COVID-19 pandemic. China has been a lot more stringent with its lockdown measures to stem the potential spread of the disease, and that has raised concerns about how much downward pressure the government's actions could have on economic activity. With Chinese citizens now starting to protest lockdowns and other restrictions, the prospects for eliminating the zero-COVID policy in favor of a more lenient alternative are giving many well-known stocks in China a boost on Tuesday morning.

What China could do

Investors in Chinese companies got more comfortable after hearing comments from China's National Health Commission (NHC). The governmental body said that it would make a greater effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for its elderly population, aiming to protect those over 80 and making booster shots available sooner after primary vaccinations. The NHC is also looking to launch a campaign to convince those who are reluctant to get vaccinated that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh any perceived downsides.

Interestingly, the reaction to recent protests in China has been mixed. At first, investors feared that the Chinese government would crack down on protestors with COVID-19-related measures that could be stricter than current guidelines. However, more market participants seem to view the protests as potentially having a positive influence in persuading government officials to loosen their zero-COVID policy.

That's a big part of why some major Chinese stocks moved higher in premarket trading Tuesday morning. Alibaba Group Holding rose 5%, matching gains from electric vehicle companies Li Auto and XPeng. Baidu climbed 6%, while JD.com moved 7% higher.

Solid earnings from Bilibili

Also boosting sentiment on Chinese stocks, Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) released its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, and the stock climbed 10% in response. The online gaming and digital media company reported solid gains in the third quarter, including an 11% rise in revenue year over year to $814.5 million. Net losses narrowed by 36% from year-ago levels to $241 million as Bilibili reported a 25% rise in daily active users to 90.3 million. Almost 333 million people now use the service on a monthly basis, and while less than 10% of those users actually pay for a premium subscription, Bilibili reported high levels of engagement.

Shareholders were pleased to see Bilibili responding proactively to macroeconomic threats. Already, Bilibili's numbers are reflecting more efficient operations, as gross margin improved and expenses for sales and marketing fell as a percentage of total revenue. The company anticipates continuing to control its costs strictly, with an eye toward unlocking even more savings as it aims to become consistently profitable as soon as it can.

More hurdles ahead

COVID-19 is only one of the factors that have weighed on Chinese stocks in recent years. Turbulent foreign relations between China and the U.S. have led to volatility, while structural aspects of the Chinese economy have introduced systemic risks for investors to consider. Talk of potentially delisting Chinese stocks has quieted in Washington, but it could come back in 2023 and beyond.

Nevertheless, progress toward moving beyond the zero-COVID policy seems to be giving investors more comfort in investing in Chinese stocks. Those who are comfortable with the risks could find interesting opportunities in China.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu and JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends Bilibili. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

