Chinese stocks accelerate slump amid panic selling, investor pessimism

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

February 02, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks slumped further on Friday, with the Shanghai benchmark index logging its worst week in five years amid signs of panic selling and forced liquidation of some trades.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC ended 1.5% lower and lost 6.2% for the week, the worst since October 2018.

"The market accelerated its bottoming trend despite the national team's support," said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

"Signs of forced liquidation of snowball derivatives and margin trading also accelerated the market's decline and caused panic among some investors."

In a sign that state-backed investors helped to stem the market slide, several blue-chip exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are favoured tools by state fund Central Huijin saw heavy buying during the final hour of trading.

Dennis Yang, Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, said state-backed funds cannot revive investor confidence, either at home or abroad.

Shares in healthcare .CSIHCSI, information technology .CSIINT, semiconductors .CSIH30184 and new energy .CSI399808 slumped more than 3% each to lead the decline.

"Market sentiment likely to stay range bound in the near term amid lukewarm macro data and quieter policy cycle ahead of holidays," the broker said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI slipped 0.2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE was down 0.1% at the close.

“To further stabilize the market and enhance investor confidence, the government must implement more defined policies that outline key growth areas and capital allocation priorities for 2024," said Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares.

