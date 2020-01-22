Chinese steelmaker HBIS in yuan-denominated iron ore deal with Brazil's Vale

HBIS Group, China's second-biggest steelmaker, on Wednesday said its trading arm had secured two letters of credit to purchase iron ore from Brazil's Vale in a 200 million yuan ($29 million) contract denominated in the Chinese currency.

