Chinese steelmaker HBIS in yuan-denominated iron ore deal with Brazil's Vale

HBIS Group, China's second-biggest steelmaker, on Wednesday said its trading arm had secured two letters of credit to purchase iron ore from Brazil's Vale in a 200 million yuan ($29 million) contract denominated in the Chinese currency.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.