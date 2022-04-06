Chinese steel futures fall on lean demand, lower raw material prices

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China's steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures declined on Thursday, as downstream demand remained sluggish amid the recent outbreak of COVID-19, with falling iron ore prices also weighing on steel prices.

Steel consumption in March and April, when is traditional peak season, has been sluggish this year as the pandemic disrupted industrial activities.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and official data released last week both showed manufacturing activities contracted in March.

A regular state council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the government would flexibly use multiple monetary policies in a timely way to support the real economy.

The most-traded steel rebar futures, used as construction material, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 for October delivery fell 1.2% to 5,064 yuan ($796.03) a tonne as of 0320 GMT.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 1.2% to 5,216 yuan per tonne. The country's auto industry association expected China's auto sales to plunge 11% in March on an annual basis.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse SHSScv1, for May delivery, dipped 0.5% to 20,435 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices were also tracking falling raw material futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1, for September delivery, declined as much as 3.5% to 896 yuan a tonne, retreating from an over 4% jump in the previous session.

Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was unchanged for the third straight session and stood at $159.5 a tonne on Wednesday.

Dalian coking coal prices DJMcv1 faltered 1% to 3,181 yuan a tonne and coke futures DCJcv1 edged 0.1% lower to 4,032 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3616 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.