Chinese steel export boom set to fade on weaker global demand, falling prices - traders

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - A surge in Chinese steel exports in the first quarter of this year is set to fade in coming months, traders and analysts said, compounding the impact of weaker-than-expected demand for steel at home.

China, the world's top steel producer, shipped 20.08 million tonnes of steel products overseas in the first quarter, up by more than half compared with the year-earlier quarter and the highest for the period in six years, data showed last week.

The large outflows of hot-rolled coil (HRC), medium plate and coated steel boosted profits for mills that have struggled to make money at home amid a tepid recovery in the Chinese economy.

But there have been fewer export orders in recent weeks, three steel traders told Reuters, while domestic prices remain significantly lower than those in Europe.

The number of overseas orders in March shrank by between 30% and 40% compared to those in the first two months, according to one steel trader based in eastern China's Shanghai.

Last year, exports reached 67.32 million tonnes, about 5% of the 1.34 billion tonnes of finished steel produced in the country. Exports in the first quarter represent 6% of the period's total domestic output, compared to its share of 4% in the corresponding period in 2022.

First-quarter exports jumped 53% on the same period of 2022, thanks to tighter supply in Europe, where output shrank 11% last year due to soaring power costs, World Steel Association data showed.

February's earthquake in Turkey, Europe's top steel producer, also disrupted supply and logistics, further boosting demand for Chinese steel, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a report this month.

Chinese steel exports in March rose for a third consecutive month to 7.89 million tonnes, the highest since April 2021, customs data showed.

Meanwhile China's mills earned profits of 249 yuan ($36.22) a tonne on shipments of HRC in February, data from consultancy SMM showed.

However, export demand looks set to taper off, as looming recessions in many markets dent demand for steel.

Meanwhile overseas buyers are holding off placing orders as Chinese steel prices continue to slide on weakening domestic demand, according to one trader and analysts.

Spot prices of HRB400E 20mm rebar in Shanghai have fallen 4.7% since March to 4,019 yuan a tonne as of April 17, according to Mysteel data, and mills are losing about 124 yuan per tonne of steel sold.

Profits on exports have also contracted, though mills are still making 185 yuan a tonne on HRC this week, according to SMM.

($1 = 6.8738 Chinese yuan)

