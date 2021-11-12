US Markets
AMZN

Chinese state newspaper blasts 'worship of turnover' after Alibaba's Singles Day

Contributors
using low prices as a selling point Reuters
platforms Reuters
merchants were stimulating Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The focus of China's Singles' Day shopping festival should shift from a "traffic and sales war" to one of science and technology, a state-backed newspaper said on Friday, describing the "worship of turnover" as incompatible with China's new development path.

By using low prices as a selling point, platforms and merchants were stimulating "low-level" consumption, which was in not in line with China's goals to achieve high-quality development, it added.

"The 'worship of turnover' is not only unsustainable in terms of digital growth but is also inextricably linked to chaos," the newspaper said.

It said that it hoped to see Singles' Day become a festival for platforms and businesses to showcase innovative achievements, and eventually even higher pursuits.

"I hope that one day, China's Internet giants will no longer focus on the business of mom-and-pop shops, but will be able to walk towards space in their own private rocket," the article's writer said, pointing to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' and Tesla founder Elon Musk's rocket projects as examples.

Alibaba and JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alibaba turned China’s informal Singles’ Day into a shopping event in 2009 and built it into the world’s biggest online sales fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States.

It toned down the marketing hype this year amid regulatory scrutiny, doing away with a rolling tally tracking transactions that had taken centre stage in previous years and said it was focused on sustainability.

Rival JD.com 9618.HK, which also holds its own Singles Day shopping event, similarly did not publish real-time sales data.

($1 = 6.3898 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN TSLA BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular