Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites- NBC News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 03, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese balloon that flew across the U.S. was able to gather intelligence from several American military sites, despite the Biden administration's efforts to block it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.

