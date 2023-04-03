Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites- NBC News

April 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese balloon that flew across the U.S. was able to gather intelligence from several American military sites, despite the Biden administration's efforts to block it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.