Chinese spy balloon did not collect information over US -Pentagon

Credit: REUTERS/RANDALL HILL

June 29, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - A Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States earlier this year before being shot down did not collect information as it went across the country, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"We assess that it did not collect while it was flying over the U.S.," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

The balloon spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before the U.S. military shot it down off the Atlantic Coast on Biden's orders.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Editing by Chris Reese)

