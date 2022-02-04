Commodities

Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off

Contributors
Donny Kwok Reuters
Anne Marie Roantree Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

Shares of China's home-grown sports brands such as ANTA Sports jumped more than 5% on Friday as the world's third most valuable sportswear maker is expected to be a big winner from the Beijing Winter Olympics as the games kick off.

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares of China's home-grown sports brands such as ANTA Sports 2020.HK jumped more than 5% on Friday as the world's third most valuable sportswear maker is expected to be a big winner from the Beijing Winter Olympics as the games kick off.

Another likely winner is Li Ning 2231.HK as it also looks to build on the Olympics and a broader trend among mainland consumers to be more health-conscious.

Shares of ANTA, an official sportswear partner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games and Paralympics Winter Games, rose as much as 5.2% to HK$122.60, their highest since Jan. 25 and set for the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 20.

ANTA also owns brands such as Fila, Salomon and Descente.

Smaller rival Li Ning jumped as much as 6.6% to HK$80.35, the highest since Jan. 26, and set for the biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 3.

"The Winter Olympics is a new stimulus for China's sports brands and ANTA and Li Ning, as the industry leaders, are set to benefit from a robust prospect for the segment going forward," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

"Their current valuation, after adjustment, also provides a good entry point for bargain hunting."

The Beijing Olympics officially opens on Friday, an occasion that Chinese President Xi Jinping said will be streamlined, safe and splendid.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular