Chinese spirit maker ZJLD slumps 17% in Hong Kong debut

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese spirit maker ZJLD Group's 6979.HK shares opened 17% lower in their trading debut on Thursday, after it completed the largest new share sale in Hong Kong this year.

The KKR-backed company raised $675.2 million in its IPO last week which was the biggest new share sale in Hong Kong since CALB Group Co 3931.HK raised $1.3 billion in October.

ZJLD shares opened at HK$9 compared to the issue price of HK$10.82 each. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.1% in early trade.

The IPO price was at the lower end of the HK$10.78 to HK$12.98 per share range indicated to investors when the deal was launched.

ZJLD produces baijiu, the clear distilled spirit popular across China. The drink is considered China's national liquor and is the world's most consumed liquor, according to ZJLD's prospectus.

