Chinese spacecraft to land on Mars on May 15-19 - National Space Administration

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft is set to land on Utopia Planitia on Mars between May 15 and May 19 Beijing time, the China National Space Administration said on Friday.

The spacecraft, Tianwen-1, is China's first independent mission to Mars.

