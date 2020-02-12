Chinese SPAC Yunhong International prices upsized US IPO at $10
Yunhong International, a blank check company targeting consumer or lifestyle assets in Asia, raised $60 million in an upsized offering of 6.0 million units at $10. The company sold $10 million more in units than expected. Each unit consists of one share of Class A stock, one half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50, and one right to one-tenth of one Class A share.
Yunhong International plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZGYHU. Maxim Group LLC acted as lead manager on the deal.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.