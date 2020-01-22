Chinese SPAC CITIC Capital Aquisition files for a $200 million IPO
CITIC Capital Aquisition, a blank check company formed by CITIC Capital targeting an energy efficiency and technology business in China, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.
The Beijing, China-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50.
CITIC Capital Aquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CCAC.U. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
