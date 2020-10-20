Chinese soldier captured by India handed back -Indian govt source

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese soldier apprehended by the Indian army earlier this week after he strayed across a tense de facto border was handed back to China on Tuesday night, an Indian government source in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

The People's Liberation Army soldier had been captured on Monday in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian army.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, amassing thousands of troops there after a deadly clash in June.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

