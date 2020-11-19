US Markets
YY

Chinese social media firm JOYY calls Muddy Waters' report erroneous

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese social networking platform JOYY Inc YY.O said on Thursday that a report by short seller Muddy Waters contained numerous errors and that it was open to cash verification conducted by competent third-party advisers.

JOYY also said it will continue with its $300 million share repurchase program to demonstrate confidence in its long-term prospects.

Muddy Waters on Wednesday called JOYY a "multibillion-dollar fraud" and decided to bet against its stock, just days after Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O struck a deal to buy JOYY's domestic streaming platform.

"We conclude that YY's component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company's reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent," Muddy Waters had said in a report on its website. [https://bit.ly/3lErXvU]

U.S listed shares of JOYY were up 14.4% at $84.24 in early trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

