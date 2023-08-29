News & Insights

Chinese soccer official taken away for investigation - state media

August 29, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao, Liz Lee, Martin Quin Pollard for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League Liu Jun has been taken away by authorities for investigation, the state-backed Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.

The report did not go into further details on the investigation and the Chinese Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Liz Lee and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Heavens)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

