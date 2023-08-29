Chinese soccer official taken away for investigation - state media

Adds request for comment

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League Liu Jun has been taken away by authorities for investigation, the state-backed Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.

The report did not go into further details on the investigation and the Chinese Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

