Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious aim to raise up to $141 mln in Hong Kong IPO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese spicy snack food maker Weilong Delicious Global is aiming to raise up to $141 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering launched on Monday.

The company is selling 96.39 million shares in a range of HK$10.40 to HK$11.40 each, according to its listing documents.

In that range, Weilong is valued at $3.13 billion to $3.43 billion, its prospectus said.

Weilong, founded in 1999 and based in Luohe city in the central Chinese province of Henan, makes popular spicy snacks made of soybeans and eggs. It also produces non-spicy snacks.

New share sales in Hong Kong are at the lowest point since 2012, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

