Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious aim to raise up to $141 mln in Hong Kong IPO

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 04, 2022 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese spicy snack food maker Weilong Delicious Global is aiming to raise up to $141 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering launched on Monday.

The company is selling 96.39 million shares in a range of HK$10.40 to HK$11.40 each, according to its listing documents.

In that range, Weilong is valued at $3.13 billion to $3.43 billion, its prospectus said.

Weilong, founded in 1999 and based in Luohe city in the central Chinese province of Henan, makes popular spicy snacks made of soybeans and eggs. It also produces non-spicy snacks.

New share sales in Hong Kong are at the lowest point since 2012, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.