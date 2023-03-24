Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides

Adds detail from earnings release, background

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Friday reported a record drop in fourth-quarter revenue as the company weathered a slowdown in consumption and disruptions due to China's COVID-19 curbs.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 66.05 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), down 22.8% from 85.58 billion yuan a year earlier.

The numbers were slightly ahead of analyst expectations, but they mark the fourth consecutive revenue drop for the company, and its steepest on record yet.

Net income fell to 1.46 billion over the period, down 67.3% from 4.473 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company's revenue for 2022 was 280.04 billion yuan, a drop of 14.7%, while net income came in at 8.52 billion yuan, down 61.4%. Both figures fell short of analyst expectations.

Overall consumption in China dragged on most product categories in the fourth quarter, as the abrupt lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs led to a rapid spread in infections across the country.

All major smartphone brands experienced a sales slump in China over the period, based on research firm Canalys. Xiaomi, however, took the largest hit with shipments dropping 37% year on year, the Canalys data showed.

