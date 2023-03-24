Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's fourth-quarter revenue and profit slides

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Friday posted a 22.8% drop in fourth-quarter revenue to 66.05 billion yuan ($9.6 billion).

Net income fell by 67.3% year on year to 1.46 billion yuan ($212.30 million).

($1 = 6.8771 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by David Goodman )

