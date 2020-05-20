Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reports 13.6% rise in Q1 revenue

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1010.HK reported a 13.6% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, even as demand for its smartphones plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic that has also rattled supply chains in China.

Sales in the first quarter of 2020 rose to 49.7 billion yuan ($7.00 billion) from 43.76 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analyst expectations of 47.86 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.0995 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

