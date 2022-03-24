Chinese sanctions would be a warning versus a slap

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Washington may put down its sanctions bazooka when it comes to China. The United States and its allies have slapped a host of economic limits on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. If Beijing comes to Moscow’s aid, the White House will tread more carefully.

President Joe Biden is walking a fine line when it comes to the People’s Republic. On Friday, he warned counterpart Xi Jinping of consequences if China helps Russia evade sanctions, or worse. But the administration doesn’t want to push the pair closer and is wary of China’s economic heft.

While Beijing is not expected to sanction Russia, the White House doesn’t want it to backfill lost revenue by buying significantly more oil or other things. That suggests sizable expansion of the bilateral trade relationship, worth $140 billion per Chinese state media, or facilitating transactions that eventually give Russia access to major currencies would cross a grey line.

Any penalties would likely start off narrow. That’s similar to the past U.S. approach for Chinese entities that allegedly aided North Korea and Iran. In 2012, for example, the Bank of Kunlun was cut off from the U.S. financial system for doing business with certain Iranian counterparts.

Prohibiting U.S. companies from selling products to overseas businesses is a powerful weapon that has already stung China. Under the Donald Trump administration, U.S. authorities found telecommunications firm ZTE had sent American-made items to Iran, which led to the Chinese firm being placed on an export blacklist. It could’ve crippled ZTE until Trump came up with a compromise avoiding the ban.

If China provides military assistance to Russia, the gloves would probably come off. Besides sanctioning defense companies helping Moscow, whole Chinese sectors like oil services could be vulnerable. While China’s four global systemically important banks including Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China may not be targeted, lenders just under them could be.

The United States and the European Union are China’s top export destinations but both regions have shown a surprisingly high tolerance for economic pain to punish Russia that has pushed Brent crude up to $123 per barrel. While the White House would prefer to send more of a warning than a slap to Beijing, reaction so far to the Ukraine sanctions will make it less afraid of bringing out the big guns if China’s coziness with Russia goes too far.

