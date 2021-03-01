Chinese retailer Suning's shares jump after stake sold to state investors

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in China's electric appliance retailer Suning.com 002024.SZ jumped by their daily maximum limit of 10% on Monday, after it announced that investors backed by the Shenzhen government will purchase a 23% stake.

The retailer said in a stock exchange statement on Sunday that Shenzhen International Holdings 0152.HK and Shenzhen Kunpeng Equity Investment Management had agreed to acquire the stake at a proposed price of 6.92 yuan each, making the deal worth 14.8 billion yuan ($2.29 billion).

The deal comes amid rising concern over the liquidity of Suning.com's parent company, which is also known internationally as the majority shareholder of Italian Serie A team Inter Milan.

Suning.com last week said its billionaire founder Zhang Jindong and its parent Suning Appliance Group planned to sell a 25% in the firm, without identifying to who. On Sunday, Suning-owned Jiangsu FC announced that all of Suning Group's football clubs would cease operations with immediate effect.

Shenzhen International, a logistics and infrastructure facilities operator, said it will buy 8% of Suning.com shares from Zhang and other stakeholders while Kunpeng Equity, a fully state-owned strategic fund management platform under the Shenzhen government, will buy a 15% stake in the firm.

The deal will cost Shenzhen International 5.15 billion yuan and Kunpeng Equity 9.66 billion yuan to acquire the stakes respectively, at the proposed price, the statements said.

Zhang will remain as the largest shareholder of the group after the stake transfer despite his holding falling to 15.72% from 20.96%.

