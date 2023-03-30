Chinese regulators looking for buyer for SVB’s local venture - Bloomberg News

March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators held a meeting with banks to gauge their interest in taking over Silicon Valley Bank’s stake in a local joint venture, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission convened a meeting this week to discuss the offloading of SVB’s 50% holding in SPD Silicon Valley Bank, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

