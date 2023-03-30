US Markets

Chinese regulators looking for buyer for SVB’s local venture - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 30, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators held a meeting with banks to gauge their interest in taking over Silicon Valley Bank’s stake in a local joint venture, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission convened a meeting this week to discuss the offloading of SVB’s 50% holding in SPD Silicon Valley Bank, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.