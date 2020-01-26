Chinese regulator encourages banks to appropriately lower lending rate for some sectors

China's banking and insurance regulator said it is to encourage banks to appropriately lower lending rates for sectors that are heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak, a statement on its website said.
