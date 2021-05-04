Chinese recruitment firm 51job receives $5.3 bln buyout offer

May 4 (Reuters) - Chinese recruitment firm 51job Inc JOBS.O said on Tuesday it had received a non-binding takeover proposal from co-founder and chief executive officer Rick Yan with DCP Services Limited and Ocean Link Partners.

The acquirers have offered to take the company private by paying $79.05 per share, representing a deal value of about $5.33 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.