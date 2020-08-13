KE Holdings, China's largest housing platform operating under the Lianjia and Beike brands, raised $2.1 billion by offering 106 million ADSs at $20, above the range of $17 to $19. Insiders indicated on $800 million worth of ADSs in the offering (38% of the deal). At IPO, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $2.1 billion.



KE Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BEKE. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Renaissance, J.P. Morgan and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese realty giant KE Holdings prices US IPO above the range at $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



