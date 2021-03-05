Zhihu, a Chinese question-and-answer platform, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Zhihu is the largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five comprehensive online content communities in China, both in terms of average mobile MAUs and revenue in 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 43.1 million cumulative content creators, and it had 75.7 million average MAUs in the 4Q20.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $209 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ZH. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (Asia), and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese Q&A platform Zhihu files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



