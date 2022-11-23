Chinese property stocks rally as banks pledge credit support to developers

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese property shares jumped on Thursday, after the country's biggest commercial banks agreed to provide billions of dollars in credit lines to cash-strapped developers, adding to recent regulatory support measures to lift the sector out of a deep slump.

Stock of China Vanke 2202.HK, Country Garden 2007.HK, China Overseas Land 0688.HK, China Resources Land 1109.HK, CIFI Holdings 0884.HK and Greentown China 3900.HK rose between 3.4% and 11.1% in Hong Kong.

A gauge tracking the sector, the Hang Seng Mainland Property Index .HSMPI, rose 5.3%.

Four of China's biggest banks have agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giants Vanke and Country Garden, in a coordinated effort to support the embattled property sector.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.