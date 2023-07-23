News & Insights

Chinese property giant Country Garden extends losses on debt worries

Credit: REUTERS/WONG CAMPION

July 23, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares in China's property developer Country Garden 2007.HK and its property service arm Country Garden Services Holdings 6098.HK tumbled on Monday, extending losses from the previous week on debt concerns.

Country Garden Services Holdings slumped more than 6%, while Country Garden fell more than 3% to its lowest level since last November.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI declined nearly 3%.

