Chinese property firm CIFI says has no debt payment problems, bonds jump

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer CIFI Group said there had been no delays or defaults with regard to its onshore debt payments, triggering a robust rebound in its domestic bond prices on Thursday.

Shanghai-traded bonds issued by CIFI Group have been sharply down since late January, despite improved investor sentiment towards China's debt-crisis-battered property sector after authorities embarked on a slew of supportive measures.

"The transaction prices of our bonds in the secondary market significantly deviate from their reasonable value," CIFI Group, which is part of CIFI Holdings 0884.HK, said in its statement issued late on Wednesday.

Prices of the company's Shanghai-traded bonds CN163539SH=, CN175259SH=, CN163540SH=, CN188745SH= jumped more than 30% early on Thursday.

CIFI, China's 18th largest property developer by sales, in November suspended payments on all of its offshore debt after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors to which it owes $414 million in total.

The default added to a string of non-payments of offshore debt obligations by Chinese developers in the last couple of years as the property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy, reeled from a stifling cash squeeze.

Most property developers have blamed the offshore defaults on declining property sales in a slowing economy and fewer avenues for raising fresh capital as creditors remain wary about the sector's revival prospects in the near-term.

China's new home prices rose in January for the first time in a year, official data showed on Thursday, as the end of the the country's zero-COVID regime, favourable property policies and market expectations for more stimulus measures boosted demand.

Analysts see rising home prices as a positive sign, but believe more stimulative policies are needed to spark a longer-term recovery in the sector.

