Chinese property firm CIFI says has no debt payment problems, bonds jump

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer CIFI Group said there had been no delays or defaults with regard to its debt payments, triggering a robust rebound in its domestic bond prices on Thursday.

Shanghai-traded bonds issued by CIFI Group, which is part of CIFI Holdings 0884.HK, have been sharply down since late January.

"The transaction prices of our bonds in the secondary market significantly deviate from their reasonable value," CIFI Group also said in its statement issued late on Wednesday.

Prices of its Shanghai-traded bonds CN163539SH=, CN175259SH=, CN163540SH=, CN188745SH= jumped more than 30% early on Thursday.

