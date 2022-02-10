Chinese property developers shares up on reports of more access to escrow funds

Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Friday, following media reports that the sector is gaining easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects - the latest move by authorities to ease the industry's severe cash crunch.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose 3%, versus a 0.3% loss for the main Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Notable gainers included Sunac China 1918.HK which jumped 6.5% and Shimao Group 0813.HK which surged 7.5%.

Cailianshe, an online provider of financial news, said late Thursday that authorities would correct any over-tightening" of escrow accounts that had happened at the city or county-level.

Reuters reported last month that China was drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access pre-sale funds held in escrow accounts.

