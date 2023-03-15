Chinese property developer Yuzhou flags huge annual loss

March 15 (Reuters) - Property developer Yuzhou Group Holdings 1628.HK on Wednesday said it was expecting to report a massive annual loss, as a severe slowdown in China's real estate sector hurt its operations.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, Shanghai-based Yuzhou is expected to record an attributable loss of 12 billion yuan ($1.74 billion), compared with a profit of 862 million yuan posted a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9033 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

