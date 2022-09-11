Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations' people, and strengthen communication on global issues.

Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been one of China's firmest critics.

Xi also noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Xinhua report.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by John Stonestreet and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More