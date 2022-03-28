Commodities

Chinese pork giant WH Group 2021 profit up on higher U.S., European sales

Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dominique Patton

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd 0288.HK said on Monday that 2021 profits rose 7.2% to $1.043 billion on higher sales in the United States and Europe.

Revenue at the group, which owns U.S.-based Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, grew 6.7% to $27.29 billion.

Profit before biological fair value adjustments rose after low hog prices reduced products costs in China while higher sales in the U.S. pushed up profits.

Hog prices in China plunged during 2021 after farmers rebuilt the herd after an epidemic of African swine fever but demand softened because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many analysts expect prices to be low for the rest of the year.

