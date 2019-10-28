Chinese podcast platform LIZHI files for a $100 million US IPO

LIZHI, a Chinese interactive podcast platform, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Guangzhou, China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $130 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE or Nasdaq under the symbol LIZI. Credit Suisse and Citi are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.