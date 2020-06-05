Agora, which offers a platform for API development, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The key component in Agora's platform is Agora SDK, which allows developers to embed real-time engagement functions such as interactive video and audio streaming into applications.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $87 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol API. Agora filed confidentially on March 9, 2020. Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Chinese platform for API development Agora files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



