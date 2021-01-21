Chinese phone maker Honor partners with key chip suppliers after Huawei split

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chinese budget phone maker Honor has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel INTC.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O after being spun off from under-fire parent Huawei Technologies in a bid to save it last year, it said on Friday.

Huawei had sold Honor to a consortium of 30 of the sub-brand's agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by U.S. sanctions.

As Chief Executive George Zhao launched its first phone model since the split, Honor said in a statement it now has its own deals with some tech firms.

These include AMD AMD.O, MediaTek 2454.TW, Micron Technology MU.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Samsung, SK Hynix 000660.KS, and Sony 6758.T.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.