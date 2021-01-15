Global Internet of People, an online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China, widened the range for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The Beijing, China-based company now plans to raise $25 million by offering 5.6 million shares at a price range of $4 to $5. The company had most recently filed to offer the same number of shares at $5. At the midpoint of the revised range, Global Internet of People will raise -10% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Global Internet of People was founded in 2014 and booked $19 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDH. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Chinese peer-to-peer platform Global Internet of People widens range to $4 to $5 ahead of $25 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.