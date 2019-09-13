Chinese peer-to-peer platform Global Internet of People files and sets terms for a $20 million US IPO

Global Internet of People, an online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China, filed and set terms on Friday to raise up to $20 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijin, China-based company plans to raise $20 million by offering 5 million shares at $4. At that price, Global Internet of People would command a market value of $132 million.



The Beijin, China-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $14 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GIP. Global Internet of People filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.