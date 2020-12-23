Chinese peer-to-peer lending marketplace HeZhong International withdraws $5 million US IPO

HeZhong International Holding, which operates a peer-to-peer lending marketplace in China, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing its inability to restructure and improve its business prospects for a successful IPO. It had filed to raise $5 million by offering 1.3 million shares at $4.



The Shenzhen, China-based company was founded in 2018 and booked $29 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HZ.

