Loha, an organic food distributor in China, announced terms for its IPO on Friday. In its latest filing, the company also added Tiger Brokers, Valuable Capital, and Prime Number Capital as underwriters, and selected the Nasdaq as its listing exchange.



The Shenzhen, China-based company plans to raise $26 million by offering 4.3 million shares at a price range of $5 to $7. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Loha would command a market value of $354 million.



Loha was founded in 2013 and booked $105 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LOHA. Maxim Group LLC, Tiger Brokers, Valuable Capital, and Prime Number Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese organic food distributor Loha sets terms for $26 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.