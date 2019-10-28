Chinese online rental marketplace Phoenix Tree Holdings files for a $100 million US IPO

Phoenix Tree Holdings, which operates an online marketplace for residential rentals in China, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Operating under the name Danke Apartment, the company operates 406,746 apartment units in China. Two other Chinese real estate platforms, Fangdd Network and Q&K International, are on the US IPO calendar.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $849 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNK. Phoenix Tree Holdings filed confidentially on August 28, 2019. Citi, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.