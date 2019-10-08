Chinese online real estate platform Fangdd Network Group files for a $150 million US IPO

Fangdd Network Group, a Chinese online real estate trading platform, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Shenzhen, China-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $400 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DUO. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since January 2019. Morgan Stanley, Citi, UBS Investment Bank, CICC and AMTD Global Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



