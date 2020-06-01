Chinese online grocery firm Dada looks to raise over $280 mln in U.S. IPO

Adds details on IPO

June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd said on Monday it aims to raise up to $280.5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at over $3.72 billion.

The company, which plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "DADA", set a price range of $15 to $17 per American Depository Share (ADS) for its offering of 16.5 million ADS.

The company's IPO plan comes amid tighter restrictions from U.S. lawmakers and stock exchange operators on flotations by Chinese companies going public in the U.S., in an effort to improve auditing standards and accounting transparency.

Dada said e-commerce major JD.Com JD.O and retail giant Walmart Inc WMT.N — both of whom invested a combined $500 million in the grocery firm in 2018 — have expressed interest in subscribing up to $60 million and $30 million worth of its ADS, respectively.

Dada operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform that caters to 27.6 million active consumers and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform whose intra-city service currently covers 700 cities and counties in China.

The company said it intends to use about 40% of the proceeds from the offering to implement marketing initiatives and grow its user base.

Dada's net loss available to ordinary shareholders last year widened to 2.46 billion yuan ($344.73 million) from 2.39 billion yuan in 2018.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters to Dada's offering.

($1 = 7.1360 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.